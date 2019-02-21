Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha's quirky comedy to hit screens on 13 September

Ayushmann Khurrana's much-awaited comedy film Dream Girl has secured the release date of 13 September, 2019.

Release date finalised... #DreamGirl to release on 13 Sept 2019... Stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha... Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa... Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Aashish Singh. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 21, 2019

Khurrana shared the first look poster from the film in December 2018, where he was seen sitting on a scooter wearing a sari and bangles. He had captioned it: "As whacky as it can get! Here's the first glimpse of my look in and as Dream Girl". He also announced that he started shooting for Dream Girl in Mathura in the same Instagram post.

The mystery project has aroused curiosity among audiences ever since it was announced with a promo video in November. The video showed the actor discussing what to work on next with his team of developers. While they come up with hackneyed content, the waiter suggests a script which Ayushmann ends up loving.

Dream Girl also stars Nushrat Bharucha. The two will be seen sharing screen space for the first time.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Motion Pictures, the quirky feature will be helmed by debutant director Raaj Shandilyaa.

Updated Date: Feb 21, 2019 13:18:24 IST