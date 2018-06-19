Huma Qureshi to make digital debut with Break Ke Baad director Danish Aslam's Eros Now show Flesh

The web series bandwagon has gone mainstream quite sometime ago, with web-based streaming content being the future. The latest Bollywood actor to sign a web series is Kaala actress Huma Qureshi, who has signed on for an Eros Now web series titled Flesh, directed by Danish Aslam, best known for his feature debut Break Ke Baad, as reported by DNA.

While Kaala may catapult the actress career further, the web series will give the talented actress room to display her acting chops. Danish has already made a mark in the web world with It’s Not That Simple, starring Swara Bhasker, a show that has got a second season with actor Sumeet Vyas joining the cast as well. Bhasker has straddled both her film career and web presence well, with a second web show in her kitty Rasbhari, starring her as the lead, after the success of Veere Di Wedding in which she played the supporting lead to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor.

A-listers of Bollywood have embraced the digital space with Saif Ali Khan and Anurag Kashyap teaming up for the highly anticipated Sacred Games for Netflix, and Anil Kapoor on board for a second Netflix series, Selection Day, and a third series Bard of Blood is in production as well. Netflix has also announced three more shows subsequently, Leila, Ghoul and Crocodile. Rana Daggubati had also made his web debut with the thriller Social, a bilingual web thriller. Amazon Prime Video has also been a main player in establishing the web series trend in Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani-produced Inside Edge releasing to much fanfare in 2017, and Manoj Bajpayee starring in directors Raj and DK’s upcoming drama-action series The Family Man.

