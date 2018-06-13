Manoj Bajpayee to play intelligence agent in Raj and DK's upcoming Amazon web series, The Family Man

Amazon Prime Video has ordered a new action-drama series, The Family Man with actor Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.

The new series will be helmed and produced by director duo Raj & DK and will also feature National Film Award winner Priyamani, the streaming giant said in a statement.

Manoj Bajpayee, directors Raj and DK and Amazon Prime Video team up... Glimpses of the new original series #TheFamilyMan... 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/96addYHfbw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 13, 2018

"We have been itching to do a long-format story for a few years now, and have been holding back for the right platform. Amazon has become synonymous with producing high quality Originals around the world, and have a different approach to bringing stories to life. We are thrilled to collaborate with them on The Family Man," Raj & DK said.

"It is an edgy drama-action series with a touch of wry humour, drawing from real incidents, which we Indian and global audiences will love. It strikes a balance between middle-class slice-of-life and action-drama. To put it simply, the series is about 'a middle-class guy, a world-class spy!'," they added.

It follows a middle-class man (Bajpayee) who works for a special cell of the National Intelligence Agency. While he tries to protect the nation from terrorists, he also has to protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure, and low paying job.

"There is a lot of content out there for people to watch, so it becomes essential for us to not only make our series sincerely and sensitively but also to tell a unique story - something that concerns the common man and his uncommon life with his extra-ordinary struggle. To balance not only his family, but also his job which is very, very demanding," Manoj said.

"The Family Man tells an important story that pays tribute to the everyday heroes whose sacrifices go unsung. And what can be better than making one's digital debut under the direction of talented Raj & DK whilst associating with a vast reaching digital platform like Amazon Prime Video," he added.

The series' cast also includes Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary and others.

It will be released next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in India and in 200 other countries.

