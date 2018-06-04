You are here:

Sumeet Vyas joins cast of web series It's Not That Simple alongside Swara Bhasker, Purab Kohli

IANS

Jun,04 2018 16:02:35 IST

Actor Sumeet Vyas is on board for the second season of the web series titled It's Not That Simple with actress Swara Bhasker reprising her role as well.

Viacom18's digital platform VOOT will be bringing back the second season directed by Danish Aslam, read a statement.

Sumeet Vyas/Image from Twitter.

Sumeet Vyas/Image from Twitter.

"I am really excited to be a part of It's Not That Simple. I feel it was a very mature concept to make a show on and the fact that it has done so well speaks volume about how mature our audience have become. I really enjoyed reading the script of the show and I hope we are able to do justice to the script," said Sumeet.

The second season follows Meera's journey to scale new heights at the workplace and focus on her career. The series will also feature actor Purab Kohli.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 16:02 PM

Swara Bhasker to reunite with Sumeet Vyas after Veere Di Wedding; horror comedy also stars Naveen Kasturia

Kareena Kapoor at Veere Di Wedding music launch: 'Believe in gender equality but not a feminist'

Swara Bhasker responds to fake Veere Di Wedding tweets: 'Looks like a certain IT cell sponsored the tickets'

