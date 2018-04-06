You are here:

Selection Day: Netflix's second Indian original series after Sacred Games kicks off production

FP Staff

Apr,06 2018 16:47:12 IST

Netflix Inc has started production on Selection Day, its second Indian original series — after Sacred Games — on 6 April. The streaming giant has collaborated with Seven Stories and Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network Pvt Ltd.

Anil Kapoor's production company collaborates with Netflix for the upcoming series Selection Day. Facebook

The synopsis reads: "Fourteen-year-old Manju is destined for cricket greatness. There’s only one problem, he hates cricket. Controlled from a young age by his overbearing and cricket-obsessed father, Manju’s main role in life is to support his older brother and fellow cricket star, Radha. When the family moves to Mumbai and the brothers start at a new school, Manju discovers his interests outside of cricket and starts slipping away from Radha and his father’s grasp. More importantly, Manju becomes friends with Radha’s greatest cricket rival, a boy who is the very definition of freedom and confidence - concepts Manju has never experienced himself."

On this upcoming collaboration, Anil Kapoor, “Selection Day is sweeping in its scope and the range of themes it covers: from the highs and lows of sport to the passion and relationships of its protagonists. Translating this story into a medium that offers freedom, flexibility and the opportunity to relate to millions of people around the world is an incredibly exciting endeavor for me, and I can’t wait to start this journey.”

Simran Sethi, Director, International Originals, Netflix, talked about this collaboration, “We couldn’t imagine a better partner than legendary Anil Kapoor, with his unique sensibilities and wide Indian and international experience, in developing this series.”

Published Date: Apr 06, 2018 16:47 PM | Updated Date: Apr 06, 2018 16:47 PM

