Selection Day: Netflix's second Indian original series after Sacred Games kicks off production

Netflix Inc has started production on Selection Day, its second Indian original series — after Sacred Games — on 6 April. The streaming giant has collaborated with Seven Stories and Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network Pvt Ltd.

The synopsis reads: "Fourteen-year-old Manju is destined for cricket greatness. There’s only one problem, he hates cricket. Controlled from a young age by his overbearing and cricket-obsessed father, Manju’s main role in life is to support his older brother and fellow cricket star, Radha. When the family moves to Mumbai and the brothers start at a new school, Manju discovers his interests outside of cricket and starts slipping away from Radha and his father’s grasp. More importantly, Manju becomes friends with Radha’s greatest cricket rival, a boy who is the very definition of freedom and confidence - concepts Manju has never experienced himself."

On this upcoming collaboration, Anil Kapoor, “Selection Day is sweeping in its scope and the range of themes it covers: from the highs and lows of sport to the passion and relationships of its protagonists. Translating this story into a medium that offers freedom, flexibility and the opportunity to relate to millions of people around the world is an incredibly exciting endeavor for me, and I can’t wait to start this journey.”

Simran Sethi, Director, International Originals, Netflix, talked about this collaboration, “We couldn’t imagine a better partner than legendary Anil Kapoor, with his unique sensibilities and wide Indian and international experience, in developing this series.”

Published Date: Apr 06, 2018 16:47 PM | Updated Date: Apr 06, 2018 16:47 PM