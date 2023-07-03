How William and Kate Middleton were responsible for royal fightback to Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview

We all remember how Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in March of 2021 made lot of sensation with some of the revelations that came out about the Royal family. Meghan also mentioned about her harassments from the press and the racist comments made by the members of the royal family. New revelations that Kate was the one behind the Royal Family’s famous Oprah fightback statement show that she is the real steely operator in the Palace, sources say.

According to a story published in the Daily Mail on how the late Queen approved the subtle but firm comeback to Harry and Meghan‘s toxic attack on the monarchy – using the phrase ‘recollections may vary’ – have emerged in a book by royal correspondent Valentine Low. A draft palace statement initially did not include the famous expression, and was a ‘much milder version’, though the Prince and Princess of Wales were said to have demanded it be ‘toughened up a bit’.

While Kate was right behind her husband, it was said that she was even more firm than him on the matter. When a courtier first suggested the ‘recollections may vary’ phrase – which was hailed as a classic iron-fist-in-velvet-glove royal manoeuvre – at least two palace officials argued against it in case it riled Harry and Meghan further. But it was Kate, then the Duchess of Cambridge, ‘who pressed home the argument that it should remain’, Mr Low’s book says.

He quotes a source as saying: ‘It was Kate who clearly made the point, ‘History will judge this statement and unless this phrase or a phrase like it is included, everything that they have said will be taken as true’.’

The source said it was an example of how Kate is often far steelier than she appears: ‘She does not get as much credit as she should, because she is so subtle about it. “She is playing the long game. She has always got her eye on, ‘This is my life and my historic path and I am going to be the Queen one day.” An insider reveals in Mr Low’s book: ‘One of the reasons was that the late Queen was adamant that she was going to watch the programme first.’ That meant waiting until it was broadcast on ITV on Monday evening. And so it was on the Tuesday when the serious negotiations began over the official response to Harry and Meghan – with William and Kate leading the fightback.

According to Mr Low’s book, being serialised in The Times: ‘They sat together on a sofa as they discussed with their officials how to deal with the Sussexes’ incendiary allegations.’ Meghan also alleged in the bombshell Oprah interview that it was Kate who made her cry, not the other way around, as had been widely reported previously.

The Duchess of Sussex went on to say that she had forgiven Kate and revealed she had bought her flowers to apologise about the incident. According to the report published in the Elle.com, As expected, the UK royals offered a response, one that officially came from the late Queen Elizabeth II. However, The Times shared a section of royal author Valentine Low’s new book Courtiers this week, Low writes that Prince William and Kate Middleton influenced the statement behind-the-scenes.

The statement read, “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

The report further added that the line “some recollections may vary” was from the Wales’s, then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Waleses did not like the “milder version” and wanted something that clarified their family did not agree with Harry and Meghan’s version of events. “They wanted it toughened up a bit,” the source added. “They were both of one mind that we needed something that said that the institution did not accept a lot of what had been said.” It was even Prince William’s private secretary, Jean-Christophe Gray, who came up with “recollections may vary” and Kate was right behind him.

Again, we all know that William and Kate never approved Harry and Meghan’s relationship and Harry had very clearly mentioned that often Meghan was insulted by the couple. Kate also didn’t like Meghan getting all the publicity for her celebrity status from the British public. So, it is very obvious that she played up to make situation worse for Harry and Meghan.

(With inputs from agencies, Elle and Daily Mail)

