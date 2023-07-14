Meghan Markle sued by sister, Samantha Markle over Netflix documentary & Oprah interview

Samantha Markle, the half-sister of Meghan Markle reportedly sued her over comments made in her interviews with Oprah Winfrey and in her Netflix documentary. According to the USMagazine.com After years of public drama, Samantha Markle filed a lawsuit against half-sister Meghan Markle, alleging the duchess lied during her 2021 tell-all interview with husband Prince Harry.

The siblings’ tumultuous relationship originally made headlines ahead of Meghan and Harry’s wedding in May 2018. Two years later, the couple announced that they were stepping back from their duties as working members of the royal family. In February 2021, they confirmed their decision to not return to their senior roles.

The ongoing feud between the two siblings dates back to the early days of Meghan’s relationship with Harry when Samantha wasted no time in criticizing the Duchess. A court filing seen by Newsweek reads: “Plaintiff Samantha Markle, and Defendant Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, by and through their respective undersigned counsel of record, hereby request that the Court hold oral argument in connection with Defendant’s pending Motion to Dismiss the Third Amended Complaint, in light of the extensive briefing by the parties. Counsel estimates a total of 60 minutes for oral argument.”

Samantha’s complaint objects to the ways Meghan ‘degraded their relationship’ in her March 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview and suggested the duchess made defamatory statements including, “I grew up as an only child, which everyone who grew up around me knows, and I wished I had siblings.”

The Newsweek report further mentioned that the duchess said she lived with her mother during the week and father on weekends, but said Thomas Markle lived alone because his adult children had moved out.

The complaint also targets Meghan’s statements to Netflix, including: “I was with my mom during the week and with my dad on the weekends. And my dad lived alone, he had two adult children who had moved out of his house.”

Earlier, Firtspost reported that Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister has launched another blistering attack on the Duchess of Sussex by claiming that her marriage to Prince Harry will end in divorce unless they get ‘extensive counselling’. Samantha Markle suggested the Duke may already be ‘questioning’ the marriage and predicted it could ‘get nasty’ until he ‘starts dissenting or pulling back from her’. The 56-year-old American also called on the Sussexes to go on an ‘apology tour’ after the couple made accusations of racism within the Royal Family during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Samantha, who has accused Meghan of having ‘narcissistic personality disorder’

Samantha, Meghan’s half sister has also claimed that she ‘did a lot of damage’ to their father Thomas Markle and called on her half-sister to make a public apology to him.

Speaking to TMZ about Meghan and Harry’s marriage, she said: ‘I see it ending in divorce unless they get extensive counselling and can agree to work on being honest, to work on apologies to everyone that they’ve damaged in the course of this bull in a china shop two-year spiel. ‘I mean, nothing about any of this has been honest, and the damage to the Royals has been massive – especially now.’

She said of Harry: ‘Maybe he’s already questioning it, he has to be if he has a functioning frontal lobe. Come on, he’s not 12. ‘What man would be happy or comfortable like that? And the minute I believe he starts dissenting or pulling back from her, I think it can get nasty unless he has a really good lawyer or they have really good counsellors. ‘I don’t know what it’s gonna take.’

Samantha on Meghan and her father’s relationship

When asked what would need to happen for Meghan and her father to ‘restore their relationship’, Samantha said: ‘She would have to apologise – a public apology, god, I know would be like getting blood from a rock but she did a lot of public damage.

‘Really, I mean I really feel like this thing was all orchestrated that she needs to unravel the damage. ‘She did a lot of damage to a man who gave her an incredible life – so hurtful, so wrong. She would need to make the first move and, I mean, you know, parents are always unconditionally loving but god, she really hurt him.’