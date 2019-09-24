How Netflix has continued to dominate Emmy Awards over the years, despite HBO bagging top spots this year

The 71st edition of Primetime Emmy Awards saw HBO reclaiming its lead over streaming giant Netflix, with a record 34 Emmy wins as opposed to Netflix's 27 wins. Last year, Netflix made history by tying with the primetime television network to net a total of 23 trophies. It was the first time in 17 years that HBO didn't have the most number of Emmy wins.

Despite Netflix slipping down from the first spot this year, the streaming behemoth has been consistently making its presence felt at the Emmys. According to Deadline, it clinched the third place in 2016 and rose up to the second spot in 2017. Netflix shows garnered the second-most nominations of the night, a total of 118 to HBO's 137 nominations. This year, Netflix snagged 23 awards in the Creative Arts Emmys and four won four awards on the night.

Here is a graph showing how there has been a steady rise in the Netflix footprint at the Emmys

Not just Netflix, but streaming services, in general, are gradually becoming inimitable forces to reckon with at the Emmys. Amazon scored the second-most number of wins on Sunday night with a staggering seven awards — two supporting actor awards for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, one for A Very English Scandal, and four trophies for Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag. Hulu won one award in the telecast for The Act.

The dominance of streaming service shows comes at a time when the battle of the streaming services is becoming more intense by the day. As per Business Insider, the event was punctuated with advertisements for streaming services Disney Plus and Apple TV. There have also been reports about how HBO powerhouses Game of Thrones and Veep exiting the stage may affect premium cable's future at the Emmys.

