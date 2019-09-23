Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag and Jason Bateman's Ozark are the talk of the town on a night of upsets when most people thought The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Game of Thrones would walk away with all the honours. Chernobyl though, expectedly and deservedly, took the miniseries crown. It's a long awards season and we sure hope you enjoyed our coverage of the 2019 Emmys.
Until next time, it's goodbye!
Here's the full list of winners
Outstanding Drama Series: Game of Thrones
Outstanding Comedy Series: Fleabag
Outstanding Limited Series: Chernobyl
Outstanding Television Movie: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Porter, Pose
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Bill Hader, Barry
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Julia Garner, Ozark
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Patricia Arquette, The Act
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Fleabag, "Episode 1"
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Harry Bradbeer —Fleabag
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series:Jason Bateman, Ozark
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: Johan Renck, Chernobyl
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special:Craig Mazin — Chernobyl
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Jesse Armstrong,Succession
Writing for a Variety Series:Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Directing For A Variety Series: Saturday Night Live, “Host: Adam Sandler,” (Don Roy King)
Variety Talk Series:Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live
Competition Program: RuPaul’s Drag Race
Game of Thrones walks away with the night's most coveted trophy for Best Drama Series.
On a night of many upsets, it was the just the second Emmy on what had been a mostly quiet night for the HBO show. Peter Dinklage won best supporting actor in a drama for the show earlier in the evening.
It won the award for the fourth time in its eighth and final season, beating Better Call Saul, Bodyguard, Killing Eve, Ozark, Pose, Succession and This is Us for best drama.
"This all started in the demented mind of George R. R. Martin," co-creator David Benioff said in his speech. "Thank you for taking a chance on two producers who had never done it before."
Fleabag has won the Emmy for best comedy series.
The win for the Amazon Prime Video series added on to an already huge night for show creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Waller-Bridge had already won earlier for her acting and writing on the show.
When she took the stage, she said “This is getting ridiculous.”
Jodie Comer wins the Emmy Award for best actress in a drama series for her role in Killing Eve.
"I was not expecting to get up on this stage at all," Comer said before thanking her parents, "who I didn't invite, because I didn't think this was going to be my time. One, I'm sorry. Two, I love you. I'm going to bring this home."
Comer took home her first Emmy Award with the win, beating out nominees that included castmate Sandra Oh, who would have become the first woman of Asian descent to take the award.
Comer paid tribute to Oh in her speech.
Emilia Clarke, Robin Wright, Laura Linney, Viola Davis and Mandy Moore were also nominated.
Ozark is causing a few upsets here at the Emmys as Jason Bateman picks up the award for outstanding directing in a drama series
Billy Porter becomes the first openly gay man to win an Emmy Award for best actor in a drama series for his role in Pose.
Porter won the Emmy as a first-time nominee for playing the character Pray Tell on the FX drama series.
The fashionable singer-actor wore a glittered suit and a towering asymmetrical hat on the stage as he accepted the award.
He beat out nominees that included Bob Odenkirk, Jason Bateman and Kit Harington.
Julia Garner (Ozark), nominated for the first time, wins the Emmy for the first time for best supporting actress in a drama series.
The Emmy for outstanding writing for a drama series goes to Jesse Armstrong for HBO's Succession ("Nobody is Ever Missing").
"Quite a few British winners tonight. Maybe a few too many," Armstrong joked. "Maybe you should have a think about those immigration restrictions."
Peter Dinklage wins Game of Thrones its first Emmy of the night as he picks up the award for best supporting actor in a drama series.
Dinklage also won the award in 2011, 2015 and 2018 for playing the shunned member of a powerful family, Tyrion Lannister.
"I count myself so fortunate that I'm a member of a community that is all about tolerance and diversity," Dinklage said before going on to thank the creators of the show — David Benioff and DB Weiss. "We literally walked through ice and fire for you, literally, and I'd do it all again in a heartbeat."
The Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series goes to...Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. It also picked up a fourth consecutive Emmy in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category.
Chernobyl, as expected, takes home the Emmy for best limited series.
The series gives the harrowing back story of the 1986 nuclear disaster in the Soviet Union.
It’s the 10th time an HBO show has won the limited series Emmy. The last was Big Little Lies in 2017.
Chernobyl beat Escape at Dannemora, Fosse/Verdon, When They See Us, and Sharp Objects.
Creator Craig Mazin said in his acceptance speech that the series showed “the value of the truth and the danger of the lie.”
And the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie goes to...Michelle Williams for her transcendent performance in Fosse/Verdon
Williams won the award for playing Broadway star Gwen Verdon in a tumultuous marriage and professional collaboration with choreographer and director Bob Fosse.
Williams said in her acceptance that the FX series demonstrated that women need to be listened to and fairly compensated for their work.
The Emmy for Best Television Movie goes to Black Mirror's Bandersnatch
"I think being British, we were conditioned for 52% of you to vote Brexit," jokes Charlie Brooker.
The Emmy Award for best actor in a limited series or TV movie has gone to Jharrel Jerome for his role on When They See Us.
The 21-year-old Jerome got a rousing standing ovation at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles as he accepted the award for the Netflix series about five young black men accused of raping a white woman in New York’s Central Park in the 1980s.
Jerome paid tribute to those men to end his speech, saying “this is for the men known as the Exonerated Five.” He gave the names of the five, who are in the theater and rose to their feet, and shouted out the name of the one he played: “Korey Wise!”
It was the first win of the night for the series written and directed by Ava Duvernay.
Chernobyl wins a second Emmy. This time for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special.
Ben Whishaw wins the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for A Very English Scandal.
The win gives Amazon Prime Video its sixth Emmy of the night.
Johan Renck wins Chernobyl its first Emmy as he wins the award for Oustanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Patricia Arquette wins the battle of Patricias as she beats Patricia Clarkson to win Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Hulu's The Act.
It’s the second career Emmy for Arquette, who plays a mother who deliberately keeps her daughter sick on the Hulu series.
Arquette paid tearful tribute to her late trans sister Alexis Arquette during her acceptance speech at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday night, urging an end to persecution of trans people, and asking those in the theater to give them work.
"Trans people are still being prosecuted. I'm in mourning in every day of my life," Arquette said. "Give them jobs. They are human beings, let's give them jobs and get rid of this bias we have every where."
Patricia Arquette won best lead actress in a drama Emmy for her role on Medium in 2005.
With the win for her Amazon show, Waller-Bridge scored a major upset against Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who would have become the most decorated performer in Emmy history with another win for Veep. Louis-Dreyfus has won eight acting Emmys.
“No, oh my God, no!” Waller-Bridge shouted when she took the stage.
Fleabag already took two early honours, including a writing award for the show’s creator and star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Now, she picks up the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. And we sure aren't complaining!
"I find acting really hard and really painful," she claims.
The Emmy Award for best actor in a comedy series has gone to Bill Hader of Barry for the second straight year.
Hader took home the Emmy for the HBO comedy about a hit man-turned-actor at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
It’s the third Emmy overall for the 41-year-old former Saturday Night Live star.
Harry Bradbeer wins the Emmy for Oustanding Directing for a Comedy Series for Fleabag. Bradbeer dedicated the award to star and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
"Thank you for coming into my life like some type of glorious grenade," he said.
And the winner of the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series goes to...who else but Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag
Mrs Maisel wins its second straight Emmy of the night with Alex Borstein picking up the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
Shalhoub took his fourth Emmy on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater. He won three previous Emmys for lead actor in a comedy series for Monk. He beat out competitors that included Henry Winkler from Barry and Tony Hale from Veep.
The first Emmy of the night goes to Tony Shalhoub, who wins the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Homer Simpson was about to host the Emmys, until a piano got in the way.
On the 30th anniversary of The Simpsons, he took the stage at the Microsoft Theater to open the host-less Emmys telecast, and as he called it an honor he was smashed by an animated grand piano.
Anthony Anderson of black-ish then took over, staging a search for the right person to deliver present a montage on the power of television.
He found Bryan Cranston, who did the honors. And like he says, in his opening speech as host, "Television has never been this good."
Records could be broken at the 2019 Emmy Awards by Game of Thrones and Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
The HBO fantasy saga already has the most awards for a show in one season, 12, and it’s competing Sunday in seven categories.
If Louis-Dreyfus wins top comedy actress honors for Veep, she’ll have a total of nine Emmys, the most ever for a performer.
Other contenders to keep an eye on include Sandra Oh of Killing Eve and Billy Porter of Pose, both vying for top drama series acting awards.
Oh could become the actress of Asian descent to win in the category, and Porter could be the first openly gay actor to nab a trophy.
Good morning / Good afternoon / Good Evening (depending on whichever part of the world you're joining us from).
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.
The annual awards, celebrating the best in television and streaming, will be presented at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles soon.
Updates: Game of Thrones resurrected the Iron Throne at Sunday’s Emmy ceremony, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Pose star Billy Porter made history and the comedy series Fleabag led a British invasion that overturned expectations.
“This all started in the demented mind of George R.R. Martin,” said Game of Thrones producer David Benioff, thanking the author whose novels were the basis of HBO’s fantasy saga.
Porter, who stars in the FX drama set in the LGBTQ ball scene of the late 20th century, became the first openly gay man to win a best drama series acting Emmy.
“God bless you all. The category is love, you all, love. I’m so overjoyed and so overwhelmed to have lived to see this day,” said an exuberant Porter, resplendent in a sparkling suit and swooping hat.
Amazon’s Fleabag, a dark comedy about a dysfunctional woman, was honored as best comedy and earned top acting honors for its British creator and star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and a best director trophy.
“This is getting a ridiculous,” Waller-Bridge said in her third trip to the stage to collect the top trophy.
“Nooooo!” said a shocked-looking Waller Bridge. “Oh, my God, no. Thank you. I find acting really hard and really painful. But it’s all about this,” she said, her acting trophy firmly in hand.
In accepting the writing award earlier, she called the recognition proof that “a dirty, pervy, messed-up woman can make it to the Emmys.”
Bill Hader won his second consecutive best comedy actor award for the hitman comedy Barry.
Patricia Arquette won the trophy best supporting limited-series or movie actress for The Act. She paid emotional tribute to her late trans sister, Alexis Arquette, and called for an end to prejudice against trans people, including in the workplace.
Ben Whishaw took the category’s supporting actor trophy for A Very English Scandal, admitting in charming British fashion to a hangover.
The first award, for best supporting actor in a comedy, went to Tony Shalhoub for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Shalhoub’s co-star Alex Borstein then won the best supporting comedy actress award, taking a swig from a tiny liquor bottle before taking the stage.
The early honours for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel came on a night that could belong to HBO’s Game of Thrones.
Preview: Game of Thrones has dominated the Emmy Awards with the formidable power of, say, your average fearsome, flame-belching dragon. Same goes for Veep, but picture a cutthroat politician instead.
The drama and comedy series are among the front-runners for the award ceremony for their concluding seasons, a last chance to rule. But will they? There’s suspense as well over the never-crowned women of Game of Thrones, whether Sandra Oh and Billy Porter will make Emmy history, and how much streaming services such as Netflix can chip away at old-guard cable and older-guard broadcasting.
Cue HBO’s blockbuster drama and critically adored political satire.
Game of Thrones has the most Emmys of any drama or comedy series in history, 57, and it’s been undefeated each time it was nominated in recent years. It holds the record for most Emmys won by a series in a single season, 12, set in 2015 and matched the following year.
If the fantasy saga that brought cinematic sweep to TV successfully defends its best drama series title to net a fourth trophy, it will join a select club that can boast the same: Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law, The West Wing and Mad Men.
TV academy members brushed aside the anti-finale fan chorus in bestowing a single-year record 32 nominations on Game of Thrones, but it remains to be seen if they’re as generous Sunday. There’s worthy competition, including BBC America’s Killing Eve; AMC’s Better Call Saul; FX’s Pose, Netflix’s Bodyguard and Ozark; HBO’s Succession, and NBC’s This Is Us.
The actresses of Game of Thrones have a last shot at recognition for the series. They’ve failed to earn a single award despite receiving a combined 18 nominations over the drama’s eight-season run that, starting in 2011, brought George R.R. Martin’s novels alive with ample gore as well as strong female characters.
Emilia Clarke is aiming for a best actress win after previously vying for supporting actress honors. She’s facing Oh, the former Grey’s Anatomy star who would be the first actress of Asian descent to claim the top acting award, and Viola Davis of ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder, who in 2015 became the first African American winner in the category.
The men of Game of Thrones also have something to prove, with the exception of three-time winner Peter Dinklage, up for this fourth. Alfie Allen and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, his castmates, also are in the running.
Kit Harington is getting his first shot at lead actor honors for the saga. Other nominees include Pose star Porter, who would be the first openly gay man to triumph in the category, and Sterling K. Brown of This Is Us, who in 2017 became the fourth African American actor to win the honor.
On the comedy side, Veep ruled as best series the past three times it was nominated, but was sidelined last year when star Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ breast cancer treatment delayed production. Amazon Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won and will defend the title against Veep; Fleabag, also on Amazon; HBO’s Barry; Netflix’s Russian Doll; NBC’s The Good Place, and Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek.
Louis-Dreyfus could become a seven-time winner for the political satire and, with the two Emmys she holds for Seinfeld and The New Adventures of Old Christine, break her tie with Cloris Leachman as the most-honored performer in Emmy history. Rachel Brosnahan of Mrs. Maisel won last year and is nominated again.
There will be stars aplenty but no ringmaster for the three-hour show. It could go as smoothly as February’s no-host Oscars but, fingers crossed, there might be an outbreak of the spontaneity that a live telecast should have if presenters and winners cooperate. (Please don’t thank your agent, dog walker, et al.)
Nominees would do well to recall the splash that Glenn Weiss made last year, proposing to his fiancee from the stage as he accepted a directing Emmy, and prepare accordingly.
The lack of an emcee makes extended political comedy riffs less likely, but there’s always room for a skit poking fun at Washington or a soapbox acceptance speech, as Bradley Whitford offered at last weekend’s creative arts ceremony when he won a guest acting trophy for The Handmaid’s Tale.
If a winner uses part of the allotted 45 seconds to criticise President Donald Trump it won’t be the first time, and the former host of “The Apprentice” in turn has no love for the Emmys, said Gold Derby’s O’Neil. The reality series earned scant nominations and no trophies during its run, and Trump has bashed the awards show as “terrible,” a ratings loser and, for good measure, “sooooo boring!”
The ceremony has dropped in viewership, the case for most awards shows fighting for attention amid other distractions. Last year’s Emmys had a record-low audience of slightly more than 10.2 million, down 11 percent from the past two years.