From a hopeful debutante to one of the industry’s leading female stars, Kriti Sanon has come a long way! Through the course of her eight-year long journey, the young star has consistently grown as a performer walking the fine line between commercial successes and content-driven films.

With her sleeper-hit Mimi, she finally came into her own as a performer, where people sat up and took notice of her acting prowess. After winning praise and accolades from the industry, critics and audiences alike she recently won the Filmfare Award for ‘Best Actress’ and is expected to make a clean sweep in the category this award season.

Showcasing an array of emotions from an aspiring actor to a surrogate mother, with Mimi, Kriti surprised everyone with her intricate and vulnerable yet emotionally mature performance. It also cemented her position as a highly bankable and dependable female lead, who could carry an entire film on her dainty shoulders. The success of Mimi also catapulted her into the league of Bollywood’s Top 3 Female Stars, amassing the love of millions of fans.

What’s interesting about her award win is that Kriti Sanon outshined other nominees like Vidya Balan, a seasoned actor who has been in the industry for many years and Taapsee Pannu, known for her strong female portrayals. This coming from a young aspirant who started her career with a hit film like Heropanti, which was a commercial potboiler, makes the achievement even more remarkable.

Kriti gave everything she had to the character, including gaining 15 kgs for the role and wasn’t afraid to step out of her comfort zone and play the role of a mother this early in her career; something several of her contemporaries would shy away from.

While everyone is expecting Kriti Sanon to be the most celebrated actor at all award ceremonies this year, there is no arguing that she rightfully deserves her place in the spotlight and with her lineup of massive films like Adipurush, Shehzada, Ganapath and Bhediya ahead, she is all set to stay at the top.

