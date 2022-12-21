Content is king. Period! This a truth that is well-accepted universally around the entertainment industry. While the industry saw a rush of vibrant content-driven films that went on to win the hearts of the audience like never before and one production house Friday Storytellers, which is the name behind shows and movies like Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, Kaun Pravin Tambe?, Bandon Mei Tha Dum, and recently Khakhee: The Bihar Chapter has emerged as the pioneer in giving a push to such kind of content that is immensely loved by the audience.

Industry standards are changing, there is no doubt about that, and the way. Friday Storytellers is conveying different kinds of stories to the audience is everything that is a need of an hour for the entertainment industry. Pulling the audience way out from the commercial home grounds, they are churning out content that is in a way building a new cinematic universe for the audience.

Name any film or show, from their debut film A Wednesday to the recently released web series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Friday Storytellers has carried strong stories on the screens which is rarely expected from a film production house. With different kinds of stories, ranging from mystery to inspirational tales, from biographical dramas to commercial blockbusters, the production house has managed to deliver everything under their basket to fulfill the demand of the audience or maybe create one.

This aggregately made Friday Storytellers banks a huge amount of films and web series that have served its audience and time and again surprised them with expecting the never expected content. While this has profoundly made them a winner across all the platforms with their content acting as a protagonist in the story of this entertainment world.

