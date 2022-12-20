The era of stardom has gone as we enter this new phase in the world of cinema. And only those with the knack of content can come up with stories that the audience likes to watch and Friday Filmworks is one of those who have tasted the appreciation for the same. Only very few creators can develop a story from nothing and convey it to the audience in a true, accurate, and genuine manner.

The Friday Storytellers, on the other hand, are pros at giving the audience fresh, original content, which helps them garner views and popularity.

With shows and movies like Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, Kaun Pravin Tambe?, Bandon Mei Tha Dum, and Khakhee: The Bihar Chapter, they have repeatedly become the most unique and appreciated content producers. Special Ops 1.5 is a story about the 2001 Parliament attack, where a young and idealistic R&AW officer Himmat Singh had a theory. Later in 2003, he had a mystery. FFS’s another cinematic wonder Kaun Pravin Tambe? is a story of a 40-year-old cricketer, launched in IPL. A truly inspirational story of an ordinary guy who followed his dream with passion and dedication in extraordinary circumstances. These are just a few to name and describe, while many stories have completely surprised audiences with its hard hitting story line.

Every piece of content that Friday Filmworks has produced has delved into the ability of its performers, who have subsequently won the hearts of viewers and catapulted to stardom. All of the content that FFS has so far provided has been among the most popular ones.

From Special OPS 1.5, Kaun Praveen Tambe?, Khakhee: The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, Bande Mei Hai Dum and many more are some of the content that are the most enjoyed ones from the house of Friday storytellers.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.