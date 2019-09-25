Housefull 4: Kriti Kharbanda plays Princess Meena in upcoming 'epic reincarnation' comedy

The makers of Housefull 4 have released yet another character poster from the film. The newest cast member to unveil her poster is Kriti Kharbanda, who plays a dual role of Rajkumari Meena and Neha. While Meena dons a traditional avatar, Neha is seen in a red dress.

Check out Kriti Kharbanda's poster

Earlier today, the makers also shared the character posters of Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol and Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar.

Check out the character posters of Pooja Hegde

Yeh kahaani jo shuru hui thi 1419 mein, khatam hogi 600 saal baad 2019 mein. Witness the journey of Rajkumari Mala and Pooja in the roller coaster ride of #Housefull4. 🍿🎬 Trailer out on 27th September.#SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/1ivnYatOQz — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) September 25, 2019

The still features actress Pooja Hedge as the royal princess Mala. While one poster shows Pooja in regal outfits complete with jewellery and a thick braid, reiterating it to be of 15th century, the second still depicts of current timeline, and shows Pooja in a bright embellished blue dress. The makers had earlier revealed the film will span a time period of 600 years, starting from 1419.

Kriti Sanon is all set to play a royal princess in the film. Check out the poster here

The character posters of Bobby Deol reveal him as a warrior prince Dharamputra and as a hair stylist in the current timeline.

Check out his poster here

Ek taraf hai jaanbaaz Yoddha ⚔, Dharamputra aur doosri taraf, hair salon ka barber 💇‍♂, Max. Witness their story of total madness 😜 in the #Housefull4 Trailer, on 27th September. #SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/TnaOtDZOQG — Bobby Deol (@thedeol) September 25, 2019

Check out the character posters of actor Ritesh Deshmukh from the upcoming comedy film

Akshay Kumar unveiled his first look from the upcoming flick, Housefull 4, announcing the trailer will be released on 27 September. The posters reiterated Akshay will portray the dual roles of Rajkumar Bala and Harry in the film. The first poster dates back to 1419, which shows Akshay in an intriguing warrior avatar, wielding a bow and arrow. The second still is from 2019, as Akshay introduces the audience to 'London returned Harry', who stands in the front of the Bala's portrait.

Check out the poster here

Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer. Out on 27th September.#SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/xmz2OCYzQh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019

Housefull 4 revolves around the theme of reincarnation, and follows a non-linear narrative. According to Mid-Day, Akshay will be seen essaying the role of an emperor in the segment that deals with the past life, while Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh will play his royal courtiers. The report adds Kriti, Kriti, and Pooja will portray princesses in the movie.

It was shot around London, Rajasthan as well as Mumbai, where a lavish set was built for the finale. The team wrapped up the shooting in November last year.

Moreover, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will make a cameo appearance in a special song, which will showcase 500 back dancers, and the lead cast of the film. Reportedly, Akshay will also collaborate with singer Mika Singh for the track.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, in association with Fox Star India, Housefull 4 is slated to release on Diwali, and clash with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Made in China.

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2019 16:46:11 IST