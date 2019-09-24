Akshay Kumar unveils title motion poster of Housefull 4; film will span a time period of 600 years

Akshay Kumar has unveiled the first motion poster from his upcoming flick, Housefull 4, announcing that the "world of Housefull 4" will be introduced to viewers on 25 September at 11 am. The makers added that not one, but a series of posters will be released every hour from 11 am.

The makers further said that the film will span a time period of 600 years, starting from 1419.

Check out the announcement here

Housefull 4 revolves around the theme of reincarnation and follows a non-linear narrative. According to Mid-day, Akshay Kumar will be seen essays the role of an emperor in the segment that deals with the past life, while Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh will play his royal courtiers. The report adds that Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde will portray princesses in the movie.

It was shot around London, Rajasthan as well as Mumbai, where a lavish set was built for the finale. The team wrapped up the shooting in November last year.

Moreover, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will make a cameo appearance in a special song, which will showcase 500 back dancers and the lead cast of the film. Reportedly, Akshay will also collaborate with singer Mika Singh for the track.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, in association with Fox Star India, Housefull 4 is slated to release on Diwali, and clash with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankh.

Updated Date: Sep 24, 2019 12:19:56 IST