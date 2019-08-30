Hotel Mumbai to finally release in India on 11 October, reveals Zee Studios' fall slate

Zee Studios has recently released its fall slate. Dev Patel-starrer Hotel Mumbai is part of the upcoming releases, scheduled to hit theatres on 11 October.

From Karan Deol's Bollywood debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas to Dharma Productions' horror film Bhoot (which features Vicky Kaushal in the lead), Zee has some interesting films up its sleeves for fall.

The release of Hotel Mumbai comes as a relief to Indian fans since the Indian release has faced its share of hiccups. The Dev Patel and Armie Hammer-starrer film based on the brutal 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai in 2008. The film recounts the attack on the luxury Taj Mahal Hotel, located in the city, where dozens of guests and hotel workers were killed during a three-day siege carried out by Pakistan-based Islamist militants.

However, the film did not hit Indian shores, despite its release date being set as 29 March initially. As the film went mysteriously missing from the theatre listings, the Times of India even investigated the factors that could have led to the film not being released in the subcontinent.

Patel plays Arjun, a newly promoted waiter, while Hammer and Nazanin Boniadi are David and Zahra, tourists and new parents. Jason Isaacs of Harry Potter-fame stars as a Russian businessman Vasili. Anupam Kher is also part of the cast, and will be seen as a chef in the same hotel.

Hotel Mumbai had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018 on 7 September, and received positive reviews for its portrayal of the harrowing attack.

