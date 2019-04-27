Student of the Year 2: Alia Bhatt to appear in 'Hook Up Song' with Tiger Shroff in upcoming sequel

Karan Johar teased his fans as he posted a picture of Alia Bhatt and announced her return in the 'Hook Up Song' from Student of the Year 2 (SOTY). Alia can be seen posing in a purple dress.

Prior to this, Tiger Shroff had also hinted at the Kalank actress' appearance in the upcoming installment of the SOTY franchise. He also shared a still featuring him on Twitter as well.

Earlier the makers of the film had released two tracks from the film which included 'The Jawaani Song' and 'Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan'.

'The Jawaani Song' is a rock and roll number featuring Tiger Shroff, Aditya Seal alongside newcomers Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. The song is a recreated version of the song 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' from Jaya Bachchan and Randhir Kapoor's Jawani Diwani.

On the other hand 'Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan' is a peppy dance track where the trio can be seen grooving in Indian attires. Shroff can also be seen flaunting his dance skills in the music video.

The film, which is being helmed by Punit Malhotra is set to hit the screens on 10 May.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2019 15:06:05 IST

