Tomorrow we will see the box office battle between Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Kritika Kamra, Pankaj Kapur and Ashutosh Rana starrer Bheed and Keanu Reeves’ Hollywood biggie John Wick: Chapter 4.

While the trailer of the Anubhav Sinha directorial has garnered a positive response among moviegoers, it is the latest part of John Wick, which will take a bigger opening due to the goodwill of the franchise and the fan following of the lead star Keanu Reeves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Prominent trade expert, Ramesh Bala shared his opinion and said, “John Wick will take a much bigger opening than Bheed. Since Bheed is an off-beat film and there is not much buzz, so this kind of niche film generally finds it difficult if it doesn’t have anything substantial. It’s a tough time for small movies, so Bheed might also face a tough time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lionsgate India (@lionsgateindia)

Talking about John Wick: Chapter 4, he added, “All over the world, even from USA, the reviews are great. The paid previews are already packed in Chennai city and other places. I am thinking it will open to a few crores in today’s paid preview.” Sharing his prediction, Bala added, “The film will open in the Rs 5 crore range while the opening weekend will be Rs 15 crore.”

Directed by Chad Stahelski, the film also stars Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins and Ian McShane in prominent roles. It is produced under the banners of Summit Entertainment, Thunder Road Films and 87Eleven Productions.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram