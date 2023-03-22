Recently, Actors Ashutosh Rana and Raj Kumar Rao came to Delhi for the promotions of their upcoming movie Bheed. The promotions were held in Imperial Hotel, New Delhi. Bheed is written and directed and produced by Anubhav Sinha set during the events of the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown in India. The movie is all set to release on 24 March 2023.

The movie is shot in black and white, while talking to media, Ashutosh shared the reason for releasing the movie without colours, “During Corona, humanity suffered a lot. It was a tragedy for all of us and it can never be colourful. In Bheed, we are trying to showcase that pain and tragical experiences which people faced so we kept it explicit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Rajkumar Rao Shared, “The film is shot during the lockdown while following all the protocols and guidelines. Shooting real-time gave us a lot of strength as we saw hundreds of migrants moving back to their hometowns due to covid. “

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.