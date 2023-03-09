The wait is finally over! Fans can get ready for a mega-blockbuster to hit the theaters as early as 24th March 2023. One of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, John Wick starring global icon Keanu Reeves, is back with a new chapter! Returning to the screen after three successful runs, the world of Wick is entering a new era, and the legendary hitman Baba Yaga is prepared to wreak havoc on his foes with his deadly fighting prowess and combat skills in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Talking about the most difficult action sequence in the whole John Wick franchise, lead actor Keanu Reeves A.K.A John Wick said, “I would say, just as the first time, the assault sequence in Chapter 1. I would say the dance party fight in Chapter 2. And I would say probably it’s a tie between the Arc de Triomphe car sequence and the stair sequence in Sacré-Cœur.”

Commenting on the car sequence that has been teased in the trailers for John Wick: Chapter 4, Reeves said, “We took the car-driving to the next level, which I really enjoy,” Reeves said. “There’s 180s, forward-into-reverse 180s, reverse-into-forward 270s, drifting… So it was really fun to get a chance to learn those skills, and to play.”

The actor further added, “John Wick: Chapter 4 has the most action of any of the [John Wick] films, which is saying a lot. And it’s more by a good margin. It’s a big show.”

Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4 will feature old and new cast members, including Donnie Yen as Caine, Bill Skarsgård as Marquis, Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King, Rina Sawayama as Akira, Ian McShane as Winston, Shamier Anderson as Tracker, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Clancy Brown as The Harbinger, Lance Reddick as Charon, and Scott Adkins as Killa.

Lionsgate and PVR Pictures will release John Wick: Chapter 4 in theaters on 24th March 2023 in India. This is a direct sequel to the 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and will be the longest film in the Keanu Reeves series.

