Himesh Reshammiya marries longtime partner Sonia Kapoor in simple ceremony, shares pictures from wedding

After Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja and Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, singer and actor Himesh Reshammiya has married his longtime partner, actress Sonia Kapoor.

Himesh Reshammiya tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Sonia Kapoor last night (11 May) in a traditional Hindu ceremony at the singer-actor's residence. The ceremony was a close knit affair with just close family and friends, including Himesh’s parents and his son Swaym.

Excited to embark on this new journey, Himesh mentioned "I am really happy that Sonia and me have started this new journey, she is a lovely girl and I have loved her unconditionally and the same is with her". Himesh's new wife, dressed in pink, gushed, "Himesh is a wonderful human being and my soul mate. He means the world to me and I am very happy to start this beautiful journey with him."

Himesh will soon be announcing two new films as an actor. His wife Sonia will not be taking up any acting offers now as she wishes to focus on family.

Reshammiya was previously married to Komal, with whom he has his son Swayam. However, they got divorced on 12 September, 2016.

Updated Date: May 12, 2018 12:13 PM