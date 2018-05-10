Neha Dhupia marries Angad Bedi in private ceremony; Karan Johar congratulates couple on Twitter

Move over Sonam Kapoor. We have a new wedding in town. After shaking a leg, and a lot else, on 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', filmmaker Karan Johar has announced that his close friend Neha Dhupia got married to fellow actor Angad Bedi.

My darling and most special friend @NehaDhupia who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented @Imangadbedi !! Here’s wishing them decades of unconditional love!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/LG1nR99aSW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 10, 2018

Both Angad and Neha broke the news on their social media handles. Neha shared a picture of them decked up in wedding attires on Twitter along with the caption, "Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband!"

Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @Imangadbedi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a2ePsaXUNN — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 10, 2018

Angad also welcomed Mrs Bedi on Instagram, with the caption, "Best friend.. now Wife!!! Well hello there Mrs BEDI!"

Angad and Neha have starred together in two films, Rangeelay in 2013 and Unglee in 2014. While Neha was last seen in Suresh Triveni's Tumhari Sulu and Angad Bedi in Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai last year.

Updated Date: May 10, 2018 14:10 PM