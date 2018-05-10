You are here:

Neha Dhupia marries Angad Bedi in private ceremony; Karan Johar congratulates couple on Twitter

FP Staff

May,10 2018 14:02:04 IST

Move over Sonam Kapoor. We have a new wedding in town. After shaking a leg, and a lot else, on 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', filmmaker Karan Johar has announced that his close friend Neha Dhupia got married to fellow actor Angad Bedi.

Both Angad and Neha broke the news on their social media handles. Neha shared a picture of them decked up in wedding attires on Twitter along with the caption, "Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband!"

Angad also welcomed Mrs Bedi on Instagram, with the caption, "Best friend.. now Wife!!! Well hello there Mrs BEDI!"

Angad and Neha have starred together in two films, Rangeelay in 2013 and Unglee in 2014. While Neha was last seen in Suresh Triveni's Tumhari Sulu and Angad Bedi in Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai last year.

Best friend.. now Wife!!! Well hello there Mrs BEDI!!! @nehadhupia

A post shared by Angad Bedi (@angadbedi) on

Updated Date: May 10, 2018 14:10 PM

tags: #Angad Bedi #BuzzPatrol #Karan Johar #Neha Dhpia marries Angad Bedi #Neha Dhupia

also see

Karan Johar's multi-starrer Kalank recreates Old Delhi neighbourhood in set worth Rs 15 cr

Karan Johar's multi-starrer Kalank recreates Old Delhi neighbourhood in set worth Rs 15 cr

Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra-starrer Kesari shoot to resume in 10 days after massive fire gutted large part of set

Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra-starrer Kesari shoot to resume in 10 days after massive fire gutted large part of set

Karan Johar confirms Dharma Productions will bankroll Sidharth Malhotra's Vikram Batra biopic

Karan Johar confirms Dharma Productions will bankroll Sidharth Malhotra's Vikram Batra biopic