Hasan Minhaj dedicates upcoming Patriot Act episode on Netflix to CAA-NRC; to release on 22 December

Hasan Minhaj has taken to social media to share a promo of the next episode of his Netflix show, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, which is dedicated to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Following the police crackdown on Jamia Milia Islamia students in Delhi, who were protesting against the controversial CAA, many Twitter users tagged influential personalities, urging them to react to the situation. Among those tagged was also comedian Hasan Minhaj.

In the small clip that he has shared, he begins the show by saying, “Since our last update Prime Minister Modi has gone mask off on Muslims.” He then goes onto refer to the abolition of Article 370 in Kashmir, the continued internet shutdown in the region, and the implications of implementing CAA and NRC.

Check out the video here



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) on Dec 20, 2019 at 10:02am PST

Minhaj has earlier used the platform to opine on several contentious political issues. His episode on Saudi Arabia’s politics and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was even pulled down by Netflix.

Reacting to the controversy, Minhaj said at the time, "Clearly, the best way to stop people from watching something is to ban it, make it trend online, and then leave it up on YouTube.”

Minhaj is not the only celebrity who has spoken about the raging issue. Many Bollywood personalities, including Anurag Kashyap, Huma Qureshi and Farhan Akhtar, South industry stars, such as Tamil actor Siddharth, Malayalam actress Parvathy have condemned the enactment.

As per the latest reports, Chennai Police have registered a case against 600 protesters, including actor Siddharth, musician TM Krishna, and MP Thirumavalavan and former MLA MH Jawahirullah, who gathered at Valluvar Kottam to protest against the new citizenship law.

However, many noted Bollywood A-listers have conspicuously remained absent from the scenario.

(Read: Amid nationwide CAA protests, Bollywood stays mostly mum: It's time to move from reel posturing to real action)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 21, 2019 12:27:15 IST