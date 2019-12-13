Anurag Kashyap says society needs to go through effects of Citizenship Amendment Action to understand its consequences

Anurag Kashyap has voiced his concern over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), 2019, which turned into an Act after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to it on Thursday night.

Speaking to The Quint, the filmmaker says that he has "literally switched off," and does not "endorse anything." He further says that it is important for society to understand the ramifications of their actions.

"My instant reaction to it is why and how and it’s not going to stop. We have voted for it, we should keep getting it. We will keep getting it. I’ve like literally switched off, I do not endorse anything. Either you get into it the whole hog or just let it be. We have to go through this cycle so that we can understand it can happen to any person, the consequences of something like this. Only then will we grow as a society," he tells the publication in an interview.

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till 31 December, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants, but be given Indian citizenship. It says the refugees of the six communities will be given Indian citizenship after residing in India for five years, instead of earlier requirement of 11 years. It also proposes to give immunity to such refugees facing legal cases after being found as illegal migrants.

Over a thousand scientists and scholars have written an open letter to the government demanding the withdrawal of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The signatories, while lauding it for its stated intent of providing refuge to persecuted minorities, said that they"find it deeply troubling that the Bill uses religion as a legal criterion for determining Indian citizenship".

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Dec 13, 2019 13:36:25 IST