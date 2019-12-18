Mammootty, Parvathy, Dulquer Salmaan among Malayalam artistes to condemn brutality against CAA protests

Noted personalities from the Malayalam film industry have spoken up against the central government's decision to roll out the Citizenship Amendment Act.

As per reports, Parvathy, Rima Kallingal, Mammootty, Kunchacko Boban, Prithviraj, Indrajith, Dulquer Salmaan, and Tovino Thomas, and even filmmakers like Aashiq Abu and Zakariya Mohammed have voiced their opinion on the issue and condemned the enactment.

Actress Parvathy expressed her views the moment the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on 11 December. The actress took to Twitter and said she could not believe what was happening. Parvathy has also spoken against the police brutality on the Indian students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim Universities.

Shiver through the spine. Oh we cannot be letting this happen! Oh no. https://t.co/IAoCUrAmwC — Parvathy Thiruvothu (@parvatweets) December 11, 2019

On 15 December, filmmaker Zakariya Mohammed declared on Facebook he would boycott the National Awards ceremony where his film Sudani from Nigeria was chosen as the Best Malayalam Film this year. Actress Savithri Sreedharan, who won a special mention for the same film, also decided to not attend the event.

Mammootty also criticised the divisive scenario and posted on Facebook, saying they could only move ahead as a nation when the people manage to look above "caste, creed, religion, and other considerations."

Rima Kallingal, an actress known for her bold social stances, also extended her support to the students suffering unfairly at the hands of the police. “With the youngsters who are asking for peace, for justice, for fairness in the land they live," her Facebook post reads.

Many shared posters and images from the protest to express their stance against the central government's decision. Actress Kunchacko Boban shared an image of Jamia Milia Islamia University student Ayesha Renna's image on Facebook, and added, “This pointed finger is enough to unite all the children of India."

Filmmaker Aashiq Abu shared a poster on Facebook that read, "Fascism is achieved not when the government oppresses half of its people, but when the other half chooses to be silent."

Tovino Thomas, known for his roles in films like Maayanadhi and Virus, spoke about the adverse effects of the central government's attempts to "quell the protests". He said the more there is a need to subdue these voices of dissent, "the higher the uprising will be." “The hashtags, campaigns and anxiety will all take a final form - into an absolute outbreak! That’s what history narrates,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Dulquer Salmaan condemned the goings-on, and said, "Secularism, democracy, and equality are our birthrights, and we must resist any attempt to destroy it."

Filmmaker Geethu Mohandas, actors Soubin Shahir, Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, and Rajisha Vijayan have also expressed their opinions against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Updated Date: Dec 18, 2019 14:18:11 IST