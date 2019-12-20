You are here:

Actor Siddharth, musician TM Krishna among 600 booked by Tamil Nadu Police for staging anti-CAA protests

Asian News International

Dec 20, 2019 16:54:13 IST

Chennai: The Chennai Police have registered a case against 600 protesters, including actor Siddharth, musician TM Krishna, and MP Thirumavalavan and former MLA MH Jawahirullah, who gathered at Valluvar Kottam to protest against the new citizenship law.

According to police, the case was registered as the protests were held at Valluvar Kottam on Thursday despite the police authorities revoking permission for the same.

Hundreds of people, including various political, non-political and student organisations had protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, demanding the government to withdraw the new law alleging that it discriminates on the basis of religion.

This comes amid widespread protests across the country against the newly enacted citizenship law.

The new law seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before 31 December, 2014.

Check out Siddharth's posts

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 20, 2019 16:54:13 IST

tags: anti-CAA protest , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , CAA , Citizenship Amendment Act , Siddarth , TM Krishna

also see

Hrithik Roshan on student protests against CAA: 'Saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions'

Hrithik Roshan on student protests against CAA: 'Saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions'

Hrithik Roshan becomes target of multiple memes on Twitter after equivocal tweet on CAA protests

Hrithik Roshan becomes target of multiple memes on Twitter after equivocal tweet on CAA protests

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacts to police crackdown on CAA protests: 'Violence is wrong in a thriving democracy'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacts to police crackdown on CAA protests: 'Violence is wrong in a thriving democracy'