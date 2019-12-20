Actor Siddharth, musician TM Krishna among 600 booked by Tamil Nadu Police for staging anti-CAA protests

Chennai: The Chennai Police have registered a case against 600 protesters, including actor Siddharth, musician TM Krishna, and MP Thirumavalavan and former MLA MH Jawahirullah, who gathered at Valluvar Kottam to protest against the new citizenship law.

According to police, the case was registered as the protests were held at Valluvar Kottam on Thursday despite the police authorities revoking permission for the same.

Hundreds of people, including various political, non-political and student organisations had protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, demanding the government to withdraw the new law alleging that it discriminates on the basis of religion.

This comes amid widespread protests across the country against the newly enacted citizenship law.

The new law seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before 31 December, 2014.

Check out Siddharth's posts

Ab bhi jo na khaula woh khoon nahi hai paani hai... Jo desh ke kaam na aaye woh bekaar jawaani hai. Revolution is the life blood of democracy. Bleed for #India.#CAA #NRC #PeacefulProtest — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) December 18, 2019

I'm getting tweet threats for me and my loved ones to be fixed, arrested etc. from several handles that are followed by PM @narendramodi. We are trying to speak our minds in a free country. Ugly words and draconian laws will not choke voices of dissent. We will prevail! Jai Hind. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) December 18, 2019

Banning protest and shutting off internet is the modus operandi of an arrogant coward. Arrogance to do your will despite reason and protest... Cowardice in shutting down dissent...No difference between Indira's emergency and this systemic subjugation! Stay strong India. #CAA_NRC — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) December 18, 2019

Updated Date: Dec 20, 2019 16:54:13 IST