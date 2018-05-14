Chavanprash, new Bhavesh Joshi Superhero song, is a campy anthem featuring Arjun Kapoor, Harshvardhan

'Chavanprash', the much-awaited song from Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, has been released and it brings together Arjun Kapoor and his cousin Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Sung by the talented Divya Kumar, this Amit Trivedi composition presents Arjun as the ultimate 'item boy', literally booty popping with Anusha and Shibani Dandekar. A bloody Harshvardhan, who plays the common man's superhero in the film, is engrossed in beating up some random men in a boxing ring throughout the song.

The visuals of the song remind you of songs like 'Jaa Chudail' and 'Emotional Attyachar' because of its seedy, glittery dance bar vibe. Arjun is dressed in animal print co-ords while Shibani and Anusha wear all-silver to make the song seem shadier. The aesthetic and lyrics of the song really add to the track's overall campiness, which is what the makers were presumably going for.

Apart from Divya, Pragati Joshi and Arohi Mhatre also lend their voices to the 'Chavanprash' song.

A Vikramaditya directorial, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is the story of a student-turned-vigilante who becomes in stronger in his quest to end crimes after an attempt is made to eradicate him. Produced by Anurag Kashyap, Motwane, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena's Phantom Films, it is slated to release on 25 May, alongside John Abraham's Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.

Watch the song here.

