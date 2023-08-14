Harry, Meghan latest: Why is Duchess wearing an anti-stress patch | Explained

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted recently without her husband Prince Harry, who is currently in south east Asia, as she attended an appointment in her hometown of Montecito on Thursday with a bodyguard by her side. She donned a $1,650 Max Mara wool coat for the outing, even though it was warm in Montecito that day.

According to reports published in Daily Mail, temperatures climbed as high as 73F (22.7C) and didn’t drop below 65F (18C). Also notable was the NuCalm stress patch on her left wrist. The patches which cost $80 for a pack of 20, are said to provide resonance and frequencies, as well as a sensation of calmness.

We understand that Meghan Markle needs to stay calm. And this anti stress patch disc helps users to relax and recover. Hope it helps her to recover from the ongoing stressful situation with the British royal family ever since her marriage with Prince Charles. Her professional life too doesn’t look too bright.

Harry and Meghan parted ways with Spotify in June after signing a $20 million deal with the streaming service. An insider revealed that Spotify executives were unhappy with the amount of content the couple produced. But, Markle, Harry, and Spotify issued a joint statement saying that the termination of the deal was “mutually agreed” upon.

Markle and Harry also received some backlash from Bill Simmons, the head of global sports strategy at Spotify, who called them “lazy” and “f**king grifters” on his podcast in June. There is Harry and Meghan divorce rumours too. So, there are a lot of things that is causing stress to the couple. Meghan Markle is possibly trying to distance herself from her husband Prince Harry following an avalanche of poor decisions, according to an expert. Royal expert Kinsey Schofield has suggested Meghan and Harry could embark on separate careers as she tries to move towards a more ‘sophisticated’ brand.

Meghan wants to brand herself away from Harry

“I think we will see Meghan continue to try to brand herself away from Prince Harry. She wants to be seen as chic and sophisticated. Ambitious,” Kinsey said. Meghan Markle is ‘struggling in Hollywood’ despite hiring hotshot agent. Her comments come after Meghan recently signed with renowned Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavour. The agency, which is based in Beverly Hills, has represented some of the world’s major stars including the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Adele, and tennis player Serena Williams.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been relatively quiet since the release of Harry’s memoir. Speaking to the Daily Star, Kinsey suggested Meghan and Harry are taking a moment to regroup. Prince Harry on the other hand, is currently on a work trip in Asia, leaving her to take care of their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

Another question that comes to my mind is with nothing working for her on the profession front, where is the money coming from for such luxurious indulgence. We are all aware of the lavish life of Harry and Meghan. As working Royals, Prince Harry and Meghan received 95 percent of their annual income from Harry’s father, then Prince of Wales. According to a report published in BBC, in the financial year 2018-2019 that is the first year of their marriage, Charles’ Duchy of Cornwall estate paid more than £5m to cover the public duties – and some private expenses – of the Sussexes, and of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales. The taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant made up the other 5 percent.

Charles subsequently gave them a substantial sum to support their transition to financial independence. Duchy of Cornwall accounts show that the couple – along with Prince William and Catherine – received £4.5m between April and June 2020. That funding was then ceased, according to a spokesman.