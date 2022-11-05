From debuting with another star kid Sooraj Pancholi to sharing the screen space with one of the finest actors in Bollywood – Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Athiya Shetty has carved her identity in the industry on her own and is no more just identified as the daughter of Suniel Shetty. An actor, fashionista, fitness enthusiast, and content creator, Athiya dons many caps and justifies perfectly each one of them. The actress is an avid social media user and likes to keep her fans engrossed in her account. Courtesy of her Instagram account, fans get to see Athiya’s envious pictures with her beau and the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team KL Rahul. From being spotted together to their social media PDA, Athiya and the star cricketer never leave an opportunity to exhibit major couple goals. Therefore on the occasion of Athiya’s 30th birthday let’s take a glance at the couple’s picture together:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)



If we are talking about Athiya and KL Rahul, then it is impossible to not mention this picture at the top. It was on this day last year that the two made it official with this picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)



While they are just adorable together, we can’t get enough of their social media PDA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)



Well Athiya, no one’s denying that this is everyone’s “favourite” picture of you two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)



Athiya and KL Rahul are simply stylish together, and there is no denying the fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)



On the occasion of her beau’s birthday last year, Athiya Shared this quirky mirror selfie of them together and wished Rahul on the occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)



Their social media PDA is always on point. While 2020 was all about them keeping their relationship under wraps, they continuously gave their fans hints.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)



Being the sweetest boyfriend that he is, Rahul wished Athiya on the occasion of Valentine’s Day with yet another mirror selfie. It appears that the couple must be feeling sun-kissed that day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)



Rahul along with his squad is happy to pose as a model for Athiya, who turns photographer for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)



Don’t we just love it, when these two turn sun-kissed?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)



Of course, their first picture together on social media has to be the showstopper.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.