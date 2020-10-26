Halle Berry begins filming for Roland Emmerich's space thriller Moonfall, shares update on Instagram
Halle Berry will essay the role of a NASA astronaut-turned-administrator whose previous space mission holds a clue about an impending catastrophe.
Hollywood star Halle Berry is set to begin filming for Roland Emmerich's next disaster thriller Moonfall. The Oscar winner took to Instagram on Sunday to share the update.
Berry, 54, will essay the role of a NASA astronaut-turned-administrator whose previous space mission holds a clue about an impending catastrophe.
"Officially out of #Quarantine - ready to get to work! #Moonfall here I come!" she captioned a selfie.
View this post on Instagram
Officially out of #Quarantine - ready to get to work! #Moonfall here I come!! 🌙
Moonfall follows the aftermath of when the moon is knocked from its orbit by a mysterious force and is on a collision course with Earth.
Life hangs in the balance and with just weeks to go before impact, a ragtag team is sent on a near-impossible mission to land on the lunar surface and save humanity.
Patrick Wilson, Stanley Tucci, Josh Gad, and John Bradley also round the cast of Moonfall.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Blank Panther actor Michael B Jordan to reportedly direct sports drama Creed 3
Michael B Jordon, who is set to reprise his role as boxer Adonis Creed in the new film, will also helm the project for MGM Studios.
William Blinn, screenwriter of Brian’s Song, Prince's film Purple Rain, passes away aged 83
William Blinn had won Emmy and Peabody honours for the 1971 TV movie Brian’s Song, which dramatized the friendship of Chicago Bears players Brian Piccolo and Gale Sayers.
Donald Trump calls Borat creator Sacha Baron Cohen a 'creep, phony guy'; actor responds
Donald Trump has labelled Sacha Baron Cohen "a phoney guy" and "a creep" after the British comedian featured the president's lawyer in his new Borat movie