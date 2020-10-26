Halle Berry begins filming for Roland Emmerich's space thriller Moonfall, shares update on Instagram

Halle Berry will essay the role of a NASA astronaut-turned-administrator whose previous space mission holds a clue about an impending catastrophe.

Hollywood star Halle Berry is set to begin filming for Roland Emmerich's next disaster thriller Moonfall. The Oscar winner took to Instagram on Sunday to share the update.

Berry, 54, will essay the role of a NASA astronaut-turned-administrator whose previous space mission holds a clue about an impending catastrophe.

"Officially out of #Quarantine - ready to get to work! #Moonfall here I come!" she captioned a selfie.

Moonfall follows the aftermath of when the moon is knocked from its orbit by a mysterious force and is on a collision course with Earth.

Life hangs in the balance and with just weeks to go before impact, a ragtag team is sent on a near-impossible mission to land on the lunar surface and save humanity.

Patrick Wilson, Stanley Tucci, Josh Gad, and John Bradley also round the cast of Moonfall.