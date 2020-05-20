You are here:

Halle Berry joins Roland Emmerich's disaster thriller Moonfall; film scheduled to go on the floors in late 2020

Press Trust of India

May 20, 2020 12:35:07 IST

Hollywood star Halle Berry has joined the cast of filmmaker Roland Emmerich's latest disaster thriller, titled Moonfall.

Emmerich, best known for directing movies such as Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, and 2012, has penned the script with Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen.

Halle Berry. Image via Twitter/@sherdogdotcom

The plot follows the aftermath of when the moon is knocked from its orbit by a mysterious force and is on a collision course with Earth.

Life hangs in the balance and with just weeks to go before impact, a ragtag team is sent on a near-impossible mission to land on the lunar surface and save humanity.

Berry joins actor Josh Gad in the film's ensemble cast. She will essay the role of a NASA astronaut-turned-administrator whose previous space mission holds a clue about an impending catastrophe.

Gad will play a character named KC Houseman, who has been described as odd and unkempt in a way that suggests a high level of intelligence and an equally high level of disorganisation.

A genius who correctly predicts that the moon has fallen out of its orbit, KC is a space-obsessed and an eccentric man.

Emmerich is producing the film under his Centropolis banner with Kloser via his company, Street Entertainment.

The makers are hoping to start production later this year.

