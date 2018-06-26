Fanney Khan second poster: Lungi-clad Anil Kapoor plays the trumpet against an urban landscape

The second poster of Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao's Fanney Khan has been released. A lungi-clad Kapoor trying to play the trumpet on his terrace is the focus of the poster. Multiple skyscrapers in the background light up the poster, while Kapoor's blackened terrace marks a clear distinction between him and the world on the other side.

Teaser out today... New poster of #FanneyKhan... Stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao... Atul Manjrekar directs... 3 Aug 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/Otm3D1AG7y — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2018

The first poster of the film also featured him holding a trumpet in one hand and a tiffin box in the other. So far in the posters, music has been the main motif. The previous poster also dropped major hints about the plot with a poster of a singing reality show, Taal n Talent. A few black and white photographs of legendary singer Mohammed Rafi and actor Shammi Kapoor also seemed to strengthen the idea of a musical that Fanney Khan is.

The film is the official remake of the Oscar-nominated 2000 Dutch film Everybody's Famous!, in which a young teenage girl is forced by her family to become a singing sensation. However, her career takes off after her father kidnaps the top singing star of the country, in a bid to make way for his daughter.

Fanney Khan is being directed by Atul Manjrekar and jointly produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, KriArj Entertainment and T-Series.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 14:07 PM