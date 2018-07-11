Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'special appearance' in Anil Kapoor's Fanney Khan to last only 20 minutes

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's upcoming release Fanney Khan will feature the actress as a pop star in the film, also starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. However, the screen time for the film is limited, according to a DNA report.

A source, as per the report, revealed that the actor would be there for around 15-20 minutes, “Aishwarya has a short but interesting role in the movie. She shot for around 12-13 days with Anil and Rajkummar Rao. Two songs — a dance number and a love track — have been filmed on her.” Like her previous outing in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, here too Aishwarya will be making a special appearance.

According to the source, Aishwarya was drawn to the script since it dealt with fat shaming, a problem that she felt needed to be addressed. The actress had iterated the same to DNA, “I’m doing Fanney Khan because I like the larger idea. There’s a girl who looks up to this pop star, who is played by me. But sometimes, when we idolize someone, we forget that they, too, are real people. We shouldn’t judge them for their appearance. It’s frivolous. It’s important for me to come out and speak about such issues.”

The actor will be marking her entry with the song 'Mohabbat' which will be directed by American choreographer Frank Gatson Jr, who has earlier worked with Beyonce, reports india.com. Rajkummar Rao shared a picture of Aishwarya in the song that is slated to release on 11 June on Twitter

