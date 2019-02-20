Gwyneth Paltrow confirms she'll exit Marvel Cinematic Universe as Pepper Potts after Avengers: Endgame

Gwyneth Paltrow, who spent over a decade essaying Iron Man's secretary, confidante and eventual girlfriend Pepper Potts, will be retiring from Marvel Cinematic Universe after her appearance in the final movie in the Avengers franchise, Endgame.

Paltrow has revealed to Variety that she feels old to be in a suit at this point in her life. “I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it. I was friend with (Iron Man director) Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to fans.”

She added, however, that she would be open to making cameo appearance and returning for flashback scenes in the future.

The trailer of Avengers: Endgame saw Iron Man stuck in space with limited food supplies and oxygen, perhaps signaling Tony Stark's impending death. However, Pepper Potts' character returning for cameos could indicate that Iron Man and Potts are not killed off after the final film.

Gwyneth's Pepper Potts made her first MCU appearance in 2008 film Iron Man. She has subsequently featured in Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Iron Man 3 (2013), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), and Avengers: Infinity War.

In October 2018, a picture of Paltrow surfaced on the internet wearing leather and metal costume, engendering rumours that she would finally be seen in her superhero avatar, Rescue in Avengers: Endgame.

