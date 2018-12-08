Avengers: Endgame — Tony Stark's impending lonely death in space stirs fan reactions on Twitter

Avengers: Endgame trailer certainly consolidated one fact — mostly all the Marvel Cinematic Universe's superheroes are in an unfortunate soup. Thor, The Hulk, Captain America— are all seen shattered, almost traumatised after Thanos' destruction. But what most Marvel nerds are finding impossible to digest is the scene where Iron Man is stuck in space for unknown number of days with the food supplies and oxygen about to get over in the next few hours.

As Robert Downey Jr said "Part of the journey is the end", most viewers were sure to have a lump in their throats.

Twitter expressed their concern over Iron Man's hopeless fate.

hey guys,,,so, just buying some food for Tony, don't worry he'll be fine #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/S9Zl8tLGSS — ❯.❮ (@laufxysxn) December 8, 2018

the truth is at the bottom of the ladder ╬═╬ ╬═╬ ╬═╬ ╬═╬ ╬═╬ ╬═╬ ╬═╬ ╬═╬ ╬═╬ ╬═╬ ╬═╬ ╬═╬ ╬═╬ ╬═╬ ╬═╬ ╬═╬ ╬═╬ ╬═╬ ╬═╬ ╬═╬ ╬═╬ ╬═╬ ╬═╬ ╬═╬ ╬═╬ ╬═╬ ╬═╬ ╬═╬ ╬═╬ Tony stark never gets a break pic.twitter.com/Zy5rpm6JBA — satan (@MARVELOLOGY) December 7, 2018

Me calling Marvel after knowing that Tony has been without food and water for four days #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/ion9FYT2qH — Maximoff (@katnissenpanem) December 8, 2018

Me dropping everything to deliver food and water to Tony Stark before he dies in space. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/gjjwoACzSp — Ben Yang (@BenjimenForReal) December 7, 2018

[blow a kiss to the stars] for my protective, selfless and genuinely caring but sad and broken man; the one who always puts himself last and at risk for everyone with no hesitation; the genius, the hero but a human being before anything else -tony stark pic.twitter.com/Qb5HZDlb8p — baru (@ironjarvs) December 8, 2018

One taught me love, One taught me patience, One taught me pain, and one taught me that Marvel won't give Tony Stark a break. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/JeAnKYGNJQ — Bejan Ovidiu (@OvidiuBejan) December 7, 2018

Tony: *has ptsd and panic attacks partially cause of his experiences in space* Some guy at marvel: lets have Tony stranded in space blaming himself Feige: Bob that’s fucking brilliant pic.twitter.com/7tVqEVUUYr — satan (@MARVELOLOGY) December 7, 2018

tony stark, don't leave us buddy pic.twitter.com/RPrXwCyF3E — tony stark love bot ♡ (@starkrevenge) December 7, 2018

Retweet to bless someone’s timeline with happy tony pic.twitter.com/6QKtpoLuLo — melek☀️ (@Lokieed) December 7, 2018

two times tony stark was alone and afraid in space #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/TAKgc8W6Rc — liz (@pcteparker) December 7, 2018

marvel: so what do you prefer, tony suffering in warm tones or tony suffering in cool tones? pic.twitter.com/2HljlHvoNM — tony stark bot (@sovietnat) December 7, 2018

thinking about the fact that whenever tony has a near death experience, pepper is the one person on his mind pic.twitter.com/1zdCjFZwjB — roo (@peraItasantiago) December 7, 2018

After that trailer, I think all of twitter is emotionally drained and confused. Well, we’re always like that, aren’t we? Today, Marvel really said f*ck Tony lives, and left us shaking in our gauntlets. There truly is nothing left to say. xoxo Gossip Girl pic.twitter.com/3IP16wpGu8 — (@MCUGossipGirl) December 7, 2018

Seeing Tony so sad and broken while recording his goodbye message to Pepper....that shit hurted #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/rv3dqIyCrT — yoongles (@royallytae) December 7, 2018

Tony thinks Steve is dead and Steve thinks Tony is dead... I have to fucking cry pic.twitter.com/hjeTjvemSk — c (@starksdany) December 7, 2018

I AM SO TIRED OF HAVING THESE VISUALS OF TONY BEING MISERABLE GIVE MY BABY HAPPINESS PLEEEEASEEE pic.twitter.com/BzFuYIiqkJ — leila (@ms_rogerscee) December 7, 2018

Updated Date: Dec 08, 2018 15:47 PM