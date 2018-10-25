Avengers 4: Behind-the-scenes still hints at Pepper Potts' appearance in Rescue armour

A photograph of Gwyneth Paltrow's character Pepper Potts in a leather and metal costume has surfaced online, indicating that she will be seen in her Rescue armour suit. According to Metro, in the comic book series, Tony Stark made a variation of the Iron Man costume for her.

The colours of her costume are purple and silver. A cavity on the chest, where the energy source of the suit would be, is also visible.



In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Paltrow's character is the assistant and romantic interest of Stark. In the little screen time that she had in the previous Avengers flick, she is seen reassuring Stark that she is not pregnant after he tells her about his dream where they have a child together.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the film also stars Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie.

The as-yet-untitled Marvel film will open in theatres worldwide on 3 May, 2019.

Updated Date: Oct 25, 2018 10:43 AM