Gunjan Saxena, Prakash Jha's Pareeksha, Jordan Peele's Lovecraft Country: Trailers this week

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl releases on Netflix on 12 August while Lovecraft Country drops on 17 August on Disney+ Hotstar

With most releases bypassing the traditional theatres, OTT platforms are offering a number of stellar shows in the month of August. From the biopic of Gunjan Saxena to the horror-adventure Lovecraft Country, there is something for all viewers.

Here are the trailers for upcoming films and shows releasing on digital platforms.

Gunjan Saxena

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, is a biopic recounting the story of the country's first Air Force woman officer who went to war. The film also stars Angad Bedi, Manav Vij, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajat Barmecha, Neena Gupta, and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

The trailer was released on 1 August. The movie chronicles the journey of Janhvi's character as she is seen trying to make her father proud. She works hard to carve a niche for herself in the defense forces which are dominated by men, with many against the idea of a woman joining their ranks.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will stream on Netflix from 12 August.

Pareeksha

Prakash Jha's directorial venture Pareeksha — The Final Test, featuring Priyanka Bose, Adil Hussain, and Sanjay Suri, is a film made around the Indian education system. The story follows a rickshaw puller in Bihar who dreams of providing quality education to his son, but the path is not as easy as he thinks.

The trailer opens with Adil's character singing nursery rhyme ‘baba black sheep' as he pulls a rickshaw. The trailer highlights how his son is enrolled in an English medium school and how the father struggles to keep his dream alive. It also shows the obstacles faced by parents from a poor family trying to make the ends meet to pay for a good schooling of their child.

Pareeksha — The Final Test will premiere on 6 August on ZEE5.

Lovecraft Country

HBO recently released the trailer for its next big series Lovecraft Country at the San Diego Comic-Con 2020. The trailer follows a young African American man who travels across the United States in the 1950s in search of his missing father, all the while encountering elements of the supernatural.

Lovecraft Country stars Jonathan Majors in the lead. Kenneth Williams will be essaying the role of his father. Majors is assisted by Jurnee Smollett-Bell in his quest.

Jordan Peele has executive produced Lovecraft Country via Monkey Paw Productions alongside showrunner Misha Green. JJ Abrams is also attached to the project as executive producer.

Lovecraft Country will release on 17 August on Disney+ Hotstar.

