Prakash Jha's Pareeksha — The Final Test, starring Adil Hussain, to premiere on ZEE5 on 6 August

Pareeksha – The Final Test debuted at the 50th International Film Festival of India last year in Goa.

Filmmaker Prakash Jha's directorial venture Pareeksha — The Final Test is set to premiere on 6 August on ZEE5, the streaming platform announced on Saturday.

Written, produced and directed by Jha, Pareeksha, billed as a ZEE5 Original, features Priyanka Bose, Adil Hussain and Sanjay Suri.

The film, touted as a commentary on India's education system, follows the story of a rickshaw puller in Bihar who dreams of providing his son with quality education.

Hussain tweeted the release date on social media

Yesterday it was about @NirvanaInnFilm Today it's about #Pareeksha releasing on @ZEE5India on 6TH AUGUST 💥 Directed by the Story Teller Par Excellence @prakashjha27. A heart Felt, Deeply Moving story of a father, who would go to any extent to educate his child! pic.twitter.com/qykqrFM9wG — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) July 11, 2020

“I am so very happy that Pareeksha is finally releasing on ZEE5 which will enable the viewers to watch it across the globe. Pareeksha is very close to my heart. It talks about a subject which I deeply care, education of the future generation of India," Hussain said in a statement.

Jha is known for his critically-acclaimed films such as Raajneeti, Apaharan, Gangaajal, Mrityudand and Damul.

Calling the filmmaker a “master storyteller”, Hussain said he is grateful to get an opportunity to collaborate with him.

"Mr Prakash Jha, a master storyteller, always has found issues which are very important for social growth of the nation. This unique story based on true events will wrench your heart and move you deeply. I am grateful to Prakashji that I am part of this very important film," he added.

Pareeksha – The Final Test had its premiere at the 50th International Film Festival of India last year in Goa.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)