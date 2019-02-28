Gully Boy box office collection: Zoya Akhtar directorial earns Rs 125.20 cr, becomes Alia Bhatt's highest grossing film

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's musical drama Gully Boy's current box office collection stands at Rs 125.20 crore. According to trade analysts, the Zoya Akhtar's directorial has become Alia Bhatt's highest grossing film, even surpassing the lifetime earnings of Raazi.

Gully Boy, currently in its second week of release, earned Rs 2.30 crore on Tuesday and Rs 2.10 crore on Wednesday (27 February).

#GullyBoy is maintaining consistency on weekdays... Emerges Alia Bhatt’s highest grosser, surpassing *lifetime biz* of #Raazi... [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr, Sun 7.10 cr, Mon 2.45 cr, Tue 2.30 cr, Wed 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 125.20 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 28, 2019

Also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Verma and Vijay Raaz, among others, it has managed to cross Rs 200 crore worldwide.

Trade analysts had previously said that Gully Boy's revenue generation has slowed down and its lifetime business will depend on how it fares after the release of Sonchiriya and Luka Chuppi on 1 March.

Loosely based on the lives of rappers DIVINE and Naezy, Gully Boy follows a Muslim rapper (played by Ranveer), who struggles to break away from the oppressive class structure while looking for the right opportunity to propel his musical career. The film released on 14 February.

