Gully Boy box office collection: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's musical drama crosses Rs 200 cr mark worldwide

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's musical drama Gully Boy's current box office collection stands at Rs 123.10 crore. According to trade analysts, the film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide. Box Office India writes that the film's collection in North America was close to $ 4.5 million in a span of 12 days.

It is expected to cross Rs 125 crore in India on Wednesday. The film earned Rs 2.45 crore on Monday and Rs 2.30 crore on Tuesday (26 February).

#GullyBoy is steady at premium multiplexes/select metros... Will cross ₹ 125 cr today [Wed]... [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr, Sun 7.10 cr, Mon 2.45 cr, Tue 2.30 cr. Total: ₹ 123.10 cr. India biz... Crosses ₹ 200 cr *worldwide* [Gross BOC]... HIT, due to the moderate costs. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 27, 2019

Trade analysts had previously said that Gully Boy's revenue generation has slowed down and its lifetime business will depend on how it fares after the release of Sonchiriya and Luka Chuppi.

Loosely based on the lives of rappers DIVINE and Naezy, Gully Boy follows a Muslim rapper (played by Ranveer), who struggles to break away from the oppressive class structure while looking for the right opportunity to propel his musical career. The film, which released on Valentine's Day, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Verma and Vijay Raaz, among others.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 14:26:14 IST