You are here:

Oscars 2019: Billy Porter's tux-gown gets a thumbs up; Twitter calls him 'the Ranveer Singh of Hollywood'

Oscars 2019 saw many gorgeous red carpet looks, including Billy Porter's ensemble, which defied all fashion norms. The tuxedo jacket with a velvet gown was designed by Christian Siriano and the actor-singer paired it with sixinch high Rick Owen shoes.

"My goal is to be a walking piece of political art every time I show up. To challenge expectations. What is masculinity? What does that mean? Women show up every day in pants, but the minute a man wears a dress, the seas part," Porter, who stars in Pose, wrote for Vogue.

Twitter users lauded his fashion statement but could not help pointing out that Ranveer Singh also has a similar sense of style.

Ranveer Singh's Hollywood fashion soulmate is Billy Porter, and we have enough proof — Bizma Gul (@BismaaGul) February 25, 2019

Updated Date: Feb 26, 2019 12:19:53 IST