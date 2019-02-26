Oscars 2019: Billy Porter's tux-gown gets a thumbs up; Twitter calls him 'the Ranveer Singh of Hollywood'
Oscars 2019 saw many gorgeous red carpet looks, including Billy Porter's ensemble, which defied all fashion norms. The tuxedo jacket with a velvet gown was designed by Christian Siriano and the actor-singer paired it with sixinch high Rick Owen shoes.
"My goal is to be a walking piece of political art every time I show up. To challenge expectations. What is masculinity? What does that mean? Women show up every day in pants, but the minute a man wears a dress, the seas part," Porter, who stars in Pose, wrote for Vogue.
"My goal is to be a walking piece of political art every time I show up. To challenge expectations. What is masculinity? What does that mean? Women show up every day in pants, but the minute a man wears a dress, the seas part," Porter, who stars in Pose, wrote for Vogue.
Twitter users lauded his fashion statement but could not help pointing out that Ranveer Singh also has a similar sense of style.
For a change ,Hollywood copies Bollywood! @RanveerOfficial#Oscars #Oscars2019 pic.twitter.com/vrs7Ky7aHo — Gagan Thengane (@Kintu_Parantu) February 25, 2019
Billy porter is Ranveer singh of hollywood.#Oscars pic.twitter.com/ZM1EWU3fdk
— Abhi (@ErzaXabhi) February 25, 2019
Hollywood has their own version of Ranveer Singh #Oscars #Oscars2019 #Oscar pic.twitter.com/7qgSqIVXYO — Sudhanshu Ramteke (@Sudzada) February 25, 2019
Ranveer Singh's Hollywood fashion soulmate is Billy Porter, and we have enough proof — Bizma Gul (@BismaaGul) February 25, 2019
This is so Ranveer Singh #Oscars pic.twitter.com/c4XqkWxygC — ᏚᎪᎷᏴᏆᎢ (@Palaaaaat) February 25, 2019
@RanveerOfficial inspires #Hollywood #AcademyAwards #AcademyAwards2019 #oscars billy porter #Oscars2019 https://t.co/VXzwFLAudF
— Ankit Kacker (@ankitkacker) February 25, 2019
#Oscars was missing Ranveer Singh, eh not anymore https://t.co/IbAabjGGdd — ಸಹನಾ ಗೌಡ (@Sahana_Mgowda) February 25, 2019
