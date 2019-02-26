Gully Boy box office collection: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's rap drama rakes in Rs 120.80 cr in 12 days

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's musical drama Gully Boy's current box office collection stands at Rs 120.80 crore. The film managed to rake in only Rs 2.45 crore on Monday after Rs 7.05 crore on Sunday. According to trade analysts, Gully Boy's revenue generation has slowed down and its lifetime business will be determined depending on how it fares after the release of Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya.

#GullyBoy is slowing down... Lifetime biz will depend on how it trends at metros/premium multiplexes when #LukaChuppi and #SonChiriya arrive on Fri... [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr, Sun 7.10 cr, Mon 2.45 cr. Total: ₹ 120.80 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2019

The film has raked in Rs 59.52 crore at the international box office, as reported by trade analysts.

#GullyBoy is finding immense love in the international arena, especially USA+Canada [has crossed $ 4 mn]... Total after Weekend 2: $ 8.4 mn [₹ 59.52 cr]...

USA+Canada: $ 4.216 mn

UAE+GCC: $ 1.641 mn

UK: £ 512k

Australia: A$ 770k#Overseas — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019

Loosely based on the lives of rappers DIVINE and Naezy, Gully Boy follows a Muslim rapper (played by Ranveer), who struggles to break away from the oppressive class structure while looking for the right opportunity to propel his musical career. The film, which released on Valentine's Day, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Verma and Vijay Raaz, among others.

