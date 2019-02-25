You are here:

Gully Boy box office collection: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's rap drama earns Rs 118.35 cr

FP Staff

Feb 25, 2019 18:23:54 IST

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's musical drama Gully Boy's current box office collection stands at Rs 118.35 crore. According to trade analysts, the film's business is dependent on metropolitan cities and premium multiplexes, which should help its earnings cross Rs 125 crore in the next few days. The Zoya Akhtar directorial raked in Rs 7.05 crore on Saturday and Rs 7.10 crore on Sunday.

Ranveer Singh in a still from Gully Boy. Screenshot from YouTube

This is Ranveer's third film to cross Rs 100 crore within a little over a year, following Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat and Rohit Shetty's action comedy Simmba from last year. It is also Alia's second film in a row to do so after Meghna Gulzar's espionage thriller Raazi from last year. And it is Zoya's first in her decade-long career that consists of four films.

Loosely based on the lives of rappers DIVINE and Naezy, Gully Boy follows a Muslim rapper (played by Ranveer), who struggles to break away from the oppressive class structure while looking for the right opportunity to propel his musical career. The film, which released on Valentine's Day, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Verma and Vijay Raaz, among others.

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2019 18:23:54 IST

