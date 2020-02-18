You are here:

Guilty trailer: Kiara Advani's Netflix Original addresses victim blaming, class conflicts, and ambiguous nature of truth

The trailer of Kiara Advani's upcoming Netflix Original Guilty has been debuted by Dharma Productions' digital content arm Dharmatic. Directed by Ruchi Narain, the trailer arrives a day after the first official poster.

Guilty explores the nebulous nature of truth, victim-blaming, and class conflicts. The story follows a small-town girl who accuses the college heartthrob of sexual assault. Seen through the eyes of a musician, Guilty intends to make the audience question who is truly 'guilty' in such circumstances.

Kiara Advani plays Nanki, an upwardly mobile, "wild," pot-smoking college student and musician. Her "tribe" consists of her boyfriend VJ, and friends Tashi and Hardy. All goes well until a girl named Tanu Kumar accuses VJ of raping her on Valentine's Day. As the news becomes viral, testimonies become ambiguous, and friendships begin to fray.

During the trailer launch of the show, producer Karan Johar confirmed Guilty is the first project to come out of the collaboration between Netflix and Dharmatic.

The poster, released earlier, features Advani in a punk avatar, with multi-coloured hair, a face tattoo, and a septum piercing.

The cast of the film also includes Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Taher Shabbir.

Narain is best known for writing screenplays of films such as Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Calcutta Mail. As a director, she has helmed films like Kal: Yesterday and Tomorrow and Hanuman Da' Damdaar.

For Advani, this project will mark another collaboration with Netflix after the anthology Lust Stories, which received a nomination at the International Emmy Awards 2019. Recently, she shared screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Diljit Dosanjh in Good Newwz.

She will next play the lead in a coming-of-age comedy Indoo Ki Jawani, where she will be seen as a feisty girl from Ghaziabad whose left and right swipes with dating app results in hilarious chaos. Her other upcoming projects include Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb.

Guilty releases on 6 March on Netflix.

