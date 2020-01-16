Shershaah first look posters unveiled on Sidharth Malhotra's 35th birthday by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions

The first look posters of Dharma Productions' Kargil War drama, Shershaah, have been unveiled on the occasion of its lead actor, Sidharth Malhotra's 35th birthday. In all the three posters, Sidharth is seen in combat mode, guarding his post and leading his troops to battle.

Check out the posters here

Sharing the same posters on Twitter, Sidharth writes he is "honoured to be able to paint the big screen with the shades of bravery and sacrifice." He adds the film is an ode to Captain Vikram Batra, and his "untold story."

Captain Vikram Batra was an officer of the Indian Army, who fought in the Kargil War in June 1999 in the Dras sub-sector. He was instrumental in the capture of Point 5140 on the Tololing Ridge leading to Tiger Hill. He laid down his life during the subsequent operation of Point 4875, bravely rushing forward to rescue Lieutenant Naveen, a subaltern under Batra. He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his actions during the war.

The film, directed by Vishnu Varadhan, stars Kiara Advani as the female lead.

In a recent interaction with Indo-Asian News Service, Sidharth revealed Shershaah is his passion project, and he would have produced the movie had he possessed the financial backing for the same. He said, "If I had the means, then the Vikram Batra film would have been produced by me but it is made on such a massive scale, and I am not well equipped (to produce it). Maybe in the future (he will produce films)."

Sidharth started training for the role back in an army drill in May 2019. He has also learnt the use of military weapons. The shooting took place in Chandigarh, followed by Palampur, Batra’s hometown. The film was shot in North India for 70 days across the regions of Chandigarh, Palampur, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Updated Date: Jan 16, 2020 10:09:49 IST