Guilty: Dharmatic shares first poster of Netflix Original, starring Kiara Advani, ahead of trailer release on 18 February

The first poster of Kiara Advani's upcoming Netflix Original, Guilty, was shared by Dharma Productions' digital content arm Dharmatic on 17 February (Monday). Directed by Ruchi Narain, the film's trailer will be out tomorrow.

Guilty will explore the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses her college heartthrob of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend, this story will make the audience question who is truly “guilty” in such circumstances.

The poster features Advani in a punk avatar, with multi-coloured hair, a face tattoo, and a septum piercing. The cast of the film also includes Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Taher Shabbir.

Narain is best known for writing screenplays of films such as Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Calcutta Mail. As a director, she has helmed films like Kal: Yesterday and Tomorrow and Hanuman Da' Damdaar.

For Advani, this project will mark another collaboration with Netflix after the anthology series Lust Stories, which received a nomination at the International Emmy Awards 2019. Last year, she was seen in Kabir Singh, which garnered big box office numbers along with flak for showcasing toxic masculinity and violence against women.

Recently, she shared screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and, Diljit Dosanjh in Good Newwz. The comedy deals with the confusion that ensues after Kumar and Dosanjh's sperm get exchanged in an IVF clinic.

She will next play lead in a coming-of-age comedy, Indoo Ki Jawani, where she will be seen as a feisty girl from Ghaziabad whose left and right swipes with a dating app results in hilarious chaos. Aditya Seal of Student of the Year 2 also stars in the film. Directed by debutant filmmaker Abir Sengupta, the team concluding its shoot in November 2019.

Guilty releases on 6 March.

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2020 14:50:34 IST