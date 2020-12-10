Google trends 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Rhea Chakraborty among most searched personalities

Following US President-elect Joe Biden and Arnab Goswami, was Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who made it to Google's most searched personalities this year.

Google on Wednesday released its anticipated ‘Year in Search 2020' to detail the top trending searches in India and around the globe this year.

Singer Kanika Kapoor, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande and Kangana Ranaut have bagged the top spots for being some of the most searched personalities on the search engine. The results placed Kapoor on the third spot, after the US President-elect Joe Biden and journalist Arnab Goswami.

Kanika had made headlines for being the first Indian celebrity to contract coronavirus . She further drew flak for reportedly not following quarantine rules and hosting a grand party for her friends after her return from London. The singer was subsequently booked by the UP police for negligence and committing acts that are likely to spread the disease. The FIR was registered at Sarojini Nagar police station based on a complained by the Lucknow chief medical officer.

Bachchan is ranked at the fifth position in the list of most searched personalities in India. The veteran actor too tested positive for coronavirus along with his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya.

Chakraborty is featured seventh on the list. She has been in news due to her arrest by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actress later said in her bail plea filed that the NCB is "deliberately" trying to invoke stringent charges against her and her family. Chakraborty spent a month in Byculla jail before she was released on bail.

Ranaut, who made her Twitter debut earlier this year, rounds out the list.

As for the movies, Dil Bechara became the top-searched film, followed by Tamil action-drama Soorarai Pottru. At number three spot was Ajay-Devgn-starrer Tanhaji followed by Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi.