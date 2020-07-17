Coronavirus Outbreak: Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for wishes, says 'Hospital protocol is restrictive, I cannot say more'
Both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan are currently admitted at a Mumbai hospital, while Aishwarya Rai and Aradhya are in self-quarantine at their residence
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently getting treated for coronavirus in Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, expressed gratitude towards his fans for their prayers for his well being.
On Friday, 17 July, Bachchan took to Twitter to thank his fans and also said that he is receiving messages from his concerned fans on all of his social media platforms.
Read the tweet below
T 3596 -
I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on sms, on whatsapp, on insta on Blog .. and all possible social media ..
my gratitude has no bounds ..
Hospital protocol is restrictive, i cannot say more .. Love 🙏❤️
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 16, 2020
Fans of the superstar have been organising special prayers in different parts of the country for his speedy recovery. In West Bengal's Asansol, fans of the actor organised a 'yagna', praying for his speedy recovery.
Check out the tweet here
West Bengal: Fans of Actor Amitabh Bachchan organised 'yagna' in Asansol to pray for his speedy recovery from #COVID19. A fan, Pradeep Agarwal says,"We're upset that Amitabh ji has contracted the infection. We pray that everyone including him recovers soon." (14.07.2020) pic.twitter.com/Ifjs6LUaTn — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020
Besides Bachchan, his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19.
Other members of the Bachchan family, including veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Shweta Nanda have tested negative.
(With inputs from Asian News International)
