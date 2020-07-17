Entertainment

Coronavirus Outbreak: Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for wishes, says 'Hospital protocol is restrictive, I cannot say more'

Both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan are currently admitted at a Mumbai hospital, while Aishwarya Rai and Aradhya are in self-quarantine at their residence

FP Staff July 17, 2020 10:46:48 IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently getting treated for coronavirus in Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, expressed gratitude towards his fans for their prayers for his well being.

On Friday, 17 July, Bachchan took to Twitter to thank his fans and also said that he is receiving messages from his concerned fans on all of his social media platforms.

Read the tweet below

Fans of the superstar have been organising special prayers in different parts of the country for his speedy recovery. In West Bengal's Asansol, fans of the actor organised a 'yagna', praying for his speedy recovery.

Check out the tweet here

Besides Bachchan, his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19.

Other members of the Bachchan family, including veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Shweta Nanda have tested negative.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: July 17, 2020 10:46:48 IST

