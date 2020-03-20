Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus; reports say singer hosted party, didn't self-quarantine after London visit

Singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus. She took to Instagram to share an official statement.

Kanika returned to India from London on 15 March, but refused to divulge any information on her travel history, reports India Today. The report adds she hosted a grand party for her friends after her return. The singer's father even revealed to Aaj Tak that Kanika has attended three parties after her return to Lucknow and had come in contact with around 400 families during the same.

However, he added Kanika did not hide details of her travel history from the airport authorities. He said Kanika was tested negative at the time.

Kanika is among the four people who tested positive for novel coronavirus in the city on Friday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Uttar Pradesh to 23 — eight each in Agra and Lucknow, four in Noida, two in Ghaziabad, and another in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 195 after 22 more people were infected with the fast-spreading virus in various parts of the country, according to Health Ministry data.

However, according to ICMR data updated on 20 March, a total of 206 individuals have been found positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases.

Among those found positive for coronavirus are 32 foreign nationals, including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the UK, and one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia, and Singapore.

The figure also includes five deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Jaipur so far.

In the wake of the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a fervent appeal to all Indians to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid getting infected by coronavirus, saying the world has never seen a danger as grave as this.

He called for 'Janta Curfew' on 22 March from 7 am to 9 pm, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of house.

"Even World War I and II did not affect as many countries as coronavirus has done," Modi said in a national broadcast.

Asking people to sacrifice "some weeks of yours, some time of yours," Modi said given that coronavirus has no cure yet, the only way to stay safe is to stay indoors. "I request all people in country to get out of house only when it is extremely necessary, try and do all work from home," he said.

