Singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for coronavirus, booked by Uttar Pradesh Police for negligence, disobedience
Lucknow: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who had attended several gatherings in the city and tested positive for coronavirus has been charged for negligence and disobedience to the order issued by a public servant, an official said.
The FIR was registered against at Sarojini Nagar police station, said Police Commissioner Surjit Pandey.
"An FIR was lodged at the Sarojini Nagar police station under IPC Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant)," he told PTI.
The FIR was lodged on the complaint of the Lucknow chief medical officer.
Two more FIRs are likely to be filed against the singer at the Hazratganj and Gomtinagar police stations as she had visited at least three gatherings in the areas falling under their jurisdiction.
Updated Date: Mar 21, 2020 08:57:21 IST
Tags : Bollywood, Bollywood Singer, Buzz Patrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Updates, COVID-19 Pandemic, Gomtinagar, Kanika Kapoor, LUCKNOW, NewsTracker, Sarojini Nagar Police Station, UP Police, Uttar Pradesh
Trending
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Narendra Modi to speak on measures to curb COVID-19 tomorrow at 9 pm; Srinagar reports first case, says report
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi Police to prohibit assembly for protests or social events till 31 March in bid to curb COVID-19 spread
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000