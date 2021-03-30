Godzilla vs Kong box office collection: Alexander Skarsgard film makes Rs 32.90 cr in six days

Godzilla vs Kong made Rs 3.94 crore at the box office on Monday

Godzilla Vs Kong released on Wednesday, 24 March, and has brought the viewers back to the cinema halls despite COVID-19 restrictions. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh’s tweet, the American monster film has passed the crucial Monday test and collected Rs 3.94 crore at the box office, pushing its total to Rs. 32.90 crore in India.

He added that the film showed “a healthy trend” on the sixth day as well.

The third instalment to the Godzilla film franchise did a phenomenal business of Rs 6.40 crore on its opening day leaving Roohi and Mumbai Saga behind.

Godzilla Vs Kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Eiza Gonzalez and Demian Bichir. Till now, the film has maintained its good collection and is expected to continue the pace this week too.

The movie revolves around Kong and his team of protectors, as they look to find his true home. They are accompanied by Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom Kong has a strong bond. In their quest, they encounter a Godzilla, and a battle follows between the two giants.

The film follows Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein have written the script. It has been shot in Hawaii and Australia.

Godzilla vs Kong has grossed around $70 million in the first five days of its release globally.